Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 101,927 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,927 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $16,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth $1,615,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 27.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 137,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,069,241 shares in the company, valued at $110,580,904.22. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the sale, the director owned 91,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,689,801.44. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,484,670. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 2.0%

Mueller Industries stock opened at $106.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.96. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $109.90.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.00 million. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 18.10%.The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

