DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Stake Lifted by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,291 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $17,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $1,661,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,517,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,005,367,000 after purchasing an additional 994,300 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 146,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in DexCom by 16.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on DexCom from $109.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on DexCom and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $93.00 price target on DexCom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on DexCom from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.62.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $117,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,840. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $53,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,853.62. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,999 shares of company stock worth $619,391. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $60.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.55. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $93.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

