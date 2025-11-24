Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 377,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $30,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,095,550,000 after buying an additional 949,735,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 54.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,635,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894,747 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $109,643,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,307,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,092,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,203,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $83.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $260.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

