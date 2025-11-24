Rep. Josh Gottheimer Purchases Shares of NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE). In a filing disclosed on November 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in NiCE stock on October 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 10/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) on 10/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) on 10/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) on 9/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 9/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 9/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) on 9/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) on 9/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) on 9/22/2025.

NiCE Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of NiCE stock opened at $105.11 on Monday. NiCE has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $193.52. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NiCE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.01. NiCE had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NiCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.180-12.320 EPS. Analysts predict that NiCE will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NICE. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on NiCE from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. JMP Securities set a $200.00 price target on NiCE in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised NiCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NiCE from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NiCE from $152.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NiCE by 56.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NiCE by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NiCE by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in NiCE by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NiCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

NiCE Company Profile

NiCE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self-service enables organizations to address consumers’ needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer’s request, and connects them using real-time AI-based routing.

