Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Workday stock on October 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Workday Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $225.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.23, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.33 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Workday by 636.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 175,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Workday by 21.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,114,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,067,404,000 after purchasing an additional 515,529 shares during the period. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total transaction of $547,218.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 90,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,246,461.99. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,484,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,129.44. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

