Reviewing Olin (NYSE:OLN) & Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) and Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sumitomo Chemcl and Olin”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Chemcl $17.12 billion 0.30 $254.70 million $1.73 8.82 Olin $6.54 billion 0.34 $108.60 million $0.46 42.96

Volatility and Risk

Sumitomo Chemcl has higher revenue and earnings than Olin. Sumitomo Chemcl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Olin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sumitomo Chemcl has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olin has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sumitomo Chemcl and Olin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Chemcl 0 1 0 0 2.00 Olin 2 11 2 1 2.13

Olin has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.52%. Given Olin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Olin is more favorable than Sumitomo Chemcl.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Olin shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Olin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Chemcl and Olin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Chemcl 0.35% 0.80% 0.25% Olin 0.79% 3.36% 0.89%

Dividends

Sumitomo Chemcl pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Olin pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Sumitomo Chemcl pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Olin pays out 173.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Olin beats Sumitomo Chemcl on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumitomo Chemcl

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals. The company's Energy & Functional Materials segment provides alumina and aluminum products used for energy products; resorcinol for tires, wood adhesives, flame retardants, and ultraviolet ray absorbants; polymer additives and rubber chemicals; synthetic rubber for tires, shoes, construction materials, and other applications; and engineering plastics and lithium-ion secondary battery materials for use in electronic components and next-generation vehicles. Its IT-Related Chemicals segment provides polarizing films, touch screen sensor panels, and color resists and polymer OLED for LC and OLED displays; photoresists and high-purity chemicals for the semiconductor manufacturing process; and compound semiconductor materials for antenna switches and other components of communication terminal equipment. The company's Health & Crop Sciences segment offers crop protection chemicals, fertilizers, feed additives, and household insecticides; active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates; and products to control infectious diseases. Its Pharmaceuticals segment provides prescription and diagnostic pharmaceuticals. The company's Others segment supplies electric power and steam; designs, constructs, and supervises chemical plants; provides transportation and warehousing services; and conducts physical property and environmental analysis. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents. The Epoxy segment provides Allylics, such as allyl chloride, epichlorohydrin, and glycerin; aromatics, including acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol; liquid and solid epoxy resins; and converted epoxy resins and additives. The Winchester segment offers sporting ammunition products, including shotshells, small caliber centerfire, and rimfire ammunition products for hunters and recreational shooters, and law enforcement agencies; small caliber military ammunition products for use in infantry and mounted weapons; and industrial products comprising gauge loads and powder-actuated tool loads for maintenance applications in power and concrete industries, and powder-actuated tools in construction industry. The company markets its products through its sales force, as well as directly to various industrial customers, mass merchants, retailers, wholesalers, gun clubs, other distributors, and the U.S. Government and its prime contractors. Olin Corporation was incorporated in 1892 and is based in Clayton, Missouri.

