Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

HIG opened at $136.34 on Monday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.93 and a 1-year high of $137.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 12.75%.The Hartford Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIG. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.86.

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,344. This trade represents a 29.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

