Rep. Josh Gottheimer Buys NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES). In a filing disclosed on November 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in NetEase stock on October 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 10/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) on 10/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) on 10/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) on 9/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 9/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 9/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) on 9/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) on 9/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) on 9/22/2025.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NTES stock opened at $133.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $159.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.45 and its 200 day moving average is $135.82.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,189.5% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTES. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on NetEase from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on NetEase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

