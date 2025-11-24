Legal & General Group Plc Sells 48,941 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 48,941 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $155,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Expedia Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,931 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,496 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $814,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,379,489.90. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Expedia Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Trading Up 5.4%

EXPE opened at $247.49 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.01 and a one year high of $279.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.