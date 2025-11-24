Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM Stake Increased by Sherwood Financial Partners LLC

Sherwood Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 13.4% of Sherwood Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $30.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

