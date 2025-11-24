Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 5.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 105,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 95,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.8%

NDAQ opened at $87.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.05. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $179,767.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 84,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,779.60. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $109.00 target price on Nasdaq and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

