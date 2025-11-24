DiamondRock Hospitality Company $DRH Stock Position Lifted by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,699 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.63% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRH. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,748,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,070 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 79,620 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,785,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,295,000 after buying an additional 181,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,401,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 2.6%

DRH opened at $8.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.38. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $285.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 5.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

