General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by South Plains Financial Inc.

South Plains Financial Inc. cut its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,759,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,450,485,000 after buying an additional 11,418,367 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,383,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $676,322,000 after acquiring an additional 316,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,746,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,482,000 after acquiring an additional 594,217 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 146.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $629,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 17.5% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $603,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,724 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $556,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,504. This trade represents a 39.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 753,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $45,185,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 433,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,989,943.65. The trade was a 63.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,298,064 shares of company stock worth $138,050,080 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $70.20 on Monday. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36. The firm has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Argus set a $78.00 price target on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $66.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GM

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.