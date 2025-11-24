Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF $PID is Kaye Capital Management’s 4th Largest Position

Kaye Capital Management reduced its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,392 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 7.9% of Kaye Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kaye Capital Management owned 2.46% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $20,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PID. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PID opened at $21.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1721 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

