Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Buys 557,530 Shares of Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 92.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,160,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,530 shares during the period. Curbline Properties comprises 1.1% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 1.10% of Curbline Properties worth $26,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 37.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in Curbline Properties by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period.

Shares of CURB stock opened at $23.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51. Curbline Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.29 million. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 25.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.040 EPS. Research analysts expect that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Curbline Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CURB. Morgan Stanley upgraded Curbline Properties to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Curbline Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

