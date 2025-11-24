Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 74.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.
Kkr Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
Kkr Credit Income Fund Company Profile
The Trust is a listed investment trust investing in investment funds managed by KKR’s credit investment teams.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kkr Credit Income Fund
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- AI Fatigue? These 3 Analyst-Upgraded Stocks Offer Real Growth Potential
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Wall Street Loves Williams-Sonoma Right Now—Here’s Why the Stock Could Soar in 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Kkr Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kkr Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.