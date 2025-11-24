PFC Capital Group Inc. Has $459,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

PFC Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,697,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,048,993,000 after acquiring an additional 214,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after purchasing an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,884,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,256,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,459 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,021,846,000 after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $958,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $460.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $546.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $484.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.85.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.84 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.50.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

