Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by South Plains Financial Inc.

South Plains Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the second quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $159.40 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.43 and a 200-day moving average of $187.31.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 103.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

