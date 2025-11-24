Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 30,794 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,794 shares during the quarter. National Health Investors accounts for 1.6% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 1.16% of National Health Investors worth $38,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in National Health Investors by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NHI. National Bankshares set a $90.00 price target on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Health Investors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

NHI opened at $78.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $80.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.49.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 40.97%.The company had revenue of $83.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. National Health Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.09%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

