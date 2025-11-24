Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE is Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,236 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises 3.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.68% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $85,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 48.3% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 721,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,415,000 after buying an additional 235,093 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,117 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $949,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $359,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $79.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 4.0%

ARE opened at $50.81 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $112.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.03.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $751.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.90 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 13.43%.Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.4%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -213.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

