Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Buys 24,634 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises approximately 4.7% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.22% of Public Storage worth $115,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $269.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.01 and a 200-day moving average of $290.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.60 and a 52-week high of $355.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Public Storage from $295.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

