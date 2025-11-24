Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Generac by 8.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 105,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 169.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Generac by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $23,375,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 542,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,365,831.38. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Generac from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Generac from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.06.

Generac Trading Up 4.2%

Generac stock opened at $146.13 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $203.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.82.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). Generac had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

