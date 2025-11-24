CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $6.32 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $713.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $638.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.50.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $540.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $485.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $563.32 and its 200-day moving average is $569.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

