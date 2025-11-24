CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.8889.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $156.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.06. CBRE Group has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $171.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

