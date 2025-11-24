Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $33.11 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1,120.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,177 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Brown & Brown worth $33,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 12.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.6% in the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.9%

Brown & Brown stock opened at $80.34 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.17 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.