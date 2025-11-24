1,322,756 Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,322,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,660,000. Sun Life Financial comprises 0.9% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.23% of Sun Life Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,422,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,568,000 after acquiring an additional 827,119 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,338,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,968,000 after purchasing an additional 846,735 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 6,748,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,740,000 after purchasing an additional 335,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,780,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,848,000 after purchasing an additional 266,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,957,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,792,000 after purchasing an additional 327,388 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SLF stock opened at $59.61 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $66.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.33.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $944.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.53 million. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 7.59%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 69.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

