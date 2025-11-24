Summit Global Investments Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Summit Global Investments increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 329.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,937 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the second quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $4,881,825.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 308,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,977,771.12. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total value of $302,912.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 582,065,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,322,242,802.50. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,719,181 shares of company stock valued at $404,701,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $209.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $199.41 and a one year high of $276.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.44. The company has a market cap of $234.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The business had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Rothschild Redb upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $291.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.83.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

