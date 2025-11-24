Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $10.67 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 144,821 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total transaction of $4,881,825.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 308,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,977,771.12. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total transaction of $302,912.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 582,065,875 shares in the company, valued at $128,322,242,802.50. This trade represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,719,181 shares of company stock worth $404,701,767 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.83.

Get Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.5%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $209.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $234.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.41 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.23%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.