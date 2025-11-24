Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Holdings Trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $13,633,000. Intellus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 216,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,068,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,623,000 after purchasing an additional 83,016 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Councilmark Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $215.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.82. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $220.49.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

