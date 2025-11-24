Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Buys New Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 49.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after buying an additional 28,046 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 7.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Zacks Research downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $119.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $125.69.

Clorox Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $104.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.19. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

