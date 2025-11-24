Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 3,985 Lennar Corporation $LEN

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,985 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in Lennar by 9.3% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 8,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Up 5.8%

NYSE LEN opened at $123.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.33. Lennar Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $180.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.65.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lennar from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lennar from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEN

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.