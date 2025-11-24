Waters Corporation $WAT Shares Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,588,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,970,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waters by 329.5% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd now owns 47,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 36,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Waters by 7.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAT opened at $394.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. Waters Corporation has a 1-year low of $275.05 and a 1-year high of $423.56.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Waters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Redburn Partners set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.57.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

