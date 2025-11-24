The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Acquired by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,566,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,053,586 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $897,185,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,780,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,429.6% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 485,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,524,000 after purchasing an additional 466,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,891,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $967,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225,993 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $843.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $774.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $786.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $719.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $841.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

