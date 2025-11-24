Summit Global Investments Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $14,612,000. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $97.19 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $97.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

