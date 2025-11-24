Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 33,577 Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 78.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron Powell sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $419,839.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,292. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $1,074,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at $15,413,371.40. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 37,870 shares of company stock valued at $5,657,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $152.99 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.33.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

