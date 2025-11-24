94,106 Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 94,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,927,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,681,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,140,208,000 after buying an additional 166,977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,617,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,129,591,000 after buying an additional 140,631 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,537,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,985,000 after buying an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,518,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,211,000 after buying an additional 26,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 13.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,266,000 after buying an additional 240,062 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $186.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Huber Research raised Thomson Reuters to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.27.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $135.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.40. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $131.11 and a 12 month high of $218.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.