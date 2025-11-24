Summit Global Investments Acquires 28,110 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 198.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,110 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bank of America by 45.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,718,000 after buying an additional 14,960,086 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,439,000. Unisphere Establishment increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,642.5% in the 1st quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,250 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $164,623,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $152,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Stock Performance
Shares of BAC stock opened at $51.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.48. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
