Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in RENN Fund, Inc. $RCG

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,134 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RENN Fund were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

RENN Fund Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:RCG opened at $2.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. RENN Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88.

Get RENN Fund alerts:

RENN Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

Receive News & Ratings for RENN Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENN Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.