Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in RENN Fund, Inc. $RCG

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,134 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RENN Fund were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
RENN Fund Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of NYSE:RCG opened at $2.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. RENN Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88.
RENN Fund Profile
