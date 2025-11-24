Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF $PFF

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $21,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 936,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,781,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 435,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after buying an additional 54,528 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 495,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 47,198 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 83,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 42,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 385.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 35,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $30.47 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $32.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.