Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR Shares Acquired by NFC Investments LLC

NFC Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,388 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients makes up approximately 5.2% of NFC Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NFC Investments LLC owned 0.30% of Darling Ingredients worth $18,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 609.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of DAR stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

