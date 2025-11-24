Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 34,802 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima $YPF

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,802 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 44,874 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima in the 1st quarter valued at $1,221,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 329,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 98,124 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 34,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Stock Performance

YPF stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

