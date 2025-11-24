Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,651 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $111.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.33 and its 200-day moving average is $110.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.04 and a 1 year high of $112.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

