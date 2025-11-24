NFC Investments LLC Increases Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. $RWT

NFC Investments LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,081 shares during the quarter. Redwood Trust accounts for 0.8% of NFC Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. NFC Investments LLC owned about 0.37% of Redwood Trust worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 58.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,772,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after buying an additional 657,141 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the first quarter worth $2,018,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth $1,983,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 24.4% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,479,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 289,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,114,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RWT opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 40.39, a current ratio of 40.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 6.93%.The company had revenue of $54.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RWT shares. Jones Trading dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

