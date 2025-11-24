Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $30.03 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,549 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 2.0% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $30,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Tesla by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $391.09 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.73, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $433.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.31.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

