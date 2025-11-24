SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA Shares Bought by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.1% in the first quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.0%

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $462.57 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $484.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $466.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.47.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

