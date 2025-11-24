Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,937 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $71.56 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $78.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average is $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

