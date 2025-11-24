PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Shares Acquired by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PPG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.64.

PPG Industries Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of PPG opened at $98.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.24 and a 52-week high of $130.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

