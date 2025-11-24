Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys 192,126 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 824,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,126 shares during the quarter. Protagonist Therapeutics accounts for about 0.4% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.32% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $45,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 171.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $979,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,710.60. The trade was a 70.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $85.40 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $93.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.74 and a beta of 2.21.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 21.94%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Johnson Rice set a $112.00 price target on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

