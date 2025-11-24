Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,030,099 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,724,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030,099 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for about 0.5% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of VICI Properties worth $56,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in VICI Properties by 205.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,047,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,077,000 after buying an additional 11,458,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,179,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,395,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,136 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,252,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,396 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,366,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE VICI opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

