Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $956,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 87.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $725.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $735.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $656.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.43. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,937.66. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

